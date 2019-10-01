'I'm so sorry'- Amber Guyger's testimony

Media player
Amber Guyger: US ex-cop found guilty of murder
The former US police officer, Amber Guyger recalled shooting Botham Jean inside his apartment, which she claimed she thought was her own.
She has been found guilty of murder.
Read more: US ex-cop who killed neighbour convicted of murder
01 Oct 2019
