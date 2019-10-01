'You're good looking!'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tom Cruise meets Ukrainian president to discuss new film

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky piled the praise upon Tom Cruise during a meeting in Ukraine.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Oct 2019