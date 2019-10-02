'You talking to me?' - Trump argues with reporter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'You talking to me?' - Trump argues with reporter

Donald Trump clashed with a journalist during a press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinistö.

Reuters journalist Jeff Mason asked Mr Trump what he wanted Ukrainian President Zelensky "to do about [former] Vice President Joe Biden and his son."

Trump refused to answer and kept pressing Mason to ask the Finnish president a question.

  • 02 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Trump: 'It turned out to be a nothing call'