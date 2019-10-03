'This is going to look really bad'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Body camera shows officers arresting man with rope
Officials released body camera footage of police on horseback arresting a black man with a rope. The incident garnered public attention in August.
The Galveston Police Department is deciding if the officers will be reprimanded. It says it no longer uses rope for arrests.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49927972/body-camera-shows-officers-arresting-man-with-ropeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window