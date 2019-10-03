'This is going to look really bad'
Body camera shows officers arresting man with rope

Officials released body camera footage of police on horseback arresting a black man with a rope. The incident garnered public attention in August.

The Galveston Police Department is deciding if the officers will be reprimanded. It says it no longer uses rope for arrests.

