'This is going to look really bad'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Texas police body camera footage shows officers arresting a black man with a rope.
Officials released body camera footage of police on horseback arresting a black man with a rope. The incident garnered public attention in August when bystander photos circulated online.
The Galveston Police Department investigated the incident and the police chief is deciding if the officers will be reprimanded. The department says it no longer uses rope for arrests.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49928332/texas-police-body-camera-footage-shows-officers-arresting-a-black-man-with-a-ropeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window