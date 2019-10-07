Truck drivers on Trump - 'he's my president'
Trump impeachment: US truck drivers give their view

Dozens of long haul truckers descended on Washington DC to protest working hours.

The BBC spoke to them about their political views, President Trump, and the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Shot and edited by Tristan Cimini

