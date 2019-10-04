Ocasio-Cortez 'eat babies' heckler a stunt
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez interrupted at meeting

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is questioned by an audience member who says that 'eating babies' could be the solution to climate change.

The far-right group LaRouche PAC claimed responsibility for the stunt.

