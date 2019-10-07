Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deer crashes through salon window startling customers
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a deer caused chaos in a New York salon.
The whole incident was caught on the salon's CCTV camera.
-
07 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49964856/deer-crashes-through-salon-window-startling-customersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window