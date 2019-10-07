Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jimmy Carter makes public appearance with black eye
After a fall in his home, the former US president spoke at an event for the non-profit, Habitat for Humanity.
He recently turned 95, making him the oldest living president.
-
07 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49964857/jimmy-carter-makes-public-appearance-with-black-eyeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window