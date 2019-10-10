Texas Sheriff slams treatment of border officials

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Texas Sheriff criticises treatment of border officials
Texas Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn was speaking at the White House alongside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director, Matthew T Albence.
Waybourn compared the treatment of border officials to Vietnam war veterans.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49982014/texas-sheriff-criticises-treatment-of-border-officialsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window