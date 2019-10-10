Texas Sheriff slams treatment of border officials
Texas Sheriff criticises treatment of border officials

Texas Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn was speaking at the White House alongside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director, Matthew T Albence.

Waybourn compared the treatment of border officials to Vietnam war veterans.

