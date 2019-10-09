Media player
If pain was an object, what would it look like?
New York based photographer Justin J Wee lives with chronic back pain.
He's compiled stories from other people who suffer from pain, and his project How I Hurt aims to translate the physical feelings they describe into visual art.
Filming and editing by Tristan Cimini
09 Oct 2019
