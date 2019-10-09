Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry Dunn crash: President Trump comments on fatal car accident
US authorities will speak to the diplomat's wife who was involved in a fatal UK crash, says President Donald Trump.
In his first public comments on the car accident involving Anne Scoolas and 19-year-old Harry Dunn, the president said it was a "terrible accident" and it was difficult to adjust to driving on the other side of the road.
Police have said CCTV of the crash which killed the teenager shows the car travelling on the wrong side of the road.
09 Oct 2019
