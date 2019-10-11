Trump impeachment: What happened this week?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump impeachment: What happened this week?

This week we heard about a second whistleblower and a US ambassador being blocked from testifying.

BBC North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher breaks down the key points from the past seven days.

  • 11 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 'Coup!' and other defences against impeachment