Trump: Kurds 'didn't help us in Second World War'
Trump: Kurdish fighters 'didn't help us in Second World War'

The US president tells a news conference Kurdish fighters "didn't help us in the Second World War, they didn't help us with [the D-Day landings in] Normandy".

His comments come in the wake of the US decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria, as Turkey launches a military assault on Kurdish forces in the area.

  • 10 Oct 2019
