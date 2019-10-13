Media player
Seeking a music star in Rwanda... and finding one
For record producers, finding new musicians is a constant quest but for Ian Brennan and his wife Marilena Delli, the hunt has taken them further than most.
From prisoners in Malawi to genocide survivors in Cambodia they have given voice to many who might not otherwise be heard, and that includes The Good Ones - a band they discovered in Rwanda who are now touring the US.
Recently, we spoke to Ian about their music and his new book Silenced by Sound.
Produced by Bill McKenna, camera by Devin Gallagher
