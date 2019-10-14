After years searching, I found my sister next door
Hillary Harris and Dawn Johnson were strangers who shared a driveway - until Hillary made a life-altering discovery.

From a young age, Hillary knew she was adopted but later in life couldn't find her biological half-sister, Dawn.

She didn't expect her to move in next door, in their Wisconsin suburb.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins

  • 14 Oct 2019
