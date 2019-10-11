Two strangers united by grief now chat for first time

Video

When Ruth Murray texted her dead brother Mike's phone, all she sought was a connection.

But thanks to Amber Leinweber, the stranger who was assigned Mike's number, she got far more than she bargained for. BBC Radio 4 PM brought the two together to hear each other for the first time and talk about the unusual beginnings of their friendship.

BBC presenter Jonny Dymond and psychologist Elaine Kasket were also on the line.