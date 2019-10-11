Jane Fonda led away in handcuffs over protest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jane Fonda led away in handcuffs over climate change protest
Academy Award winner Jane Fonda was arrested by police in Washington at a climate change protest.
She says she purposely moved to the US capital in order to join regular demonstrations.
Officers had asked the protesters to leave the area before they made arrests.
11 Oct 2019
