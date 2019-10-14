Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry Dunn's mother speaks in New York
Speaking at a press conference in New York, Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte said she does not know how sincere Anne Sacoolas's statement was.
Harry Dunn, 19, died in a crash near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire.
Anne Sacoolas is reportedly married to a US intelligence official. She left the UK under diplomatic immunity while police were investigating. She has offered to meet Mr Dunn's parents, who are currently in the USA.
A statement issued on behalf of Mrs Sacoolas said: "Anne is devastated by this tragic accident".
