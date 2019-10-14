Forth Worth shooting victim's neighbour speaks
The victim's neighbour has said he "feels guilty" for calling authorities which led to the shooting of a Texas woman.

James Smith called a non-emergency police number after growing concerned that Atatiana Jefferson's front door was open at night.

The officer in question has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

  • 14 Oct 2019
