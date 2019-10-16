Huge fire at California fuel facility

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
California energy facility explosion
Two large tanks containing ethanol were destroyed after an explosion at the NuStar Energy facility in Crockett, northern California.
The fire was contained on Tuesday evening and officials are investigating the cause.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window