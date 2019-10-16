Warren evades questions about tax rises
Democratic debate: Elizabeth Warren evades question about tax rises

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a new Democratic front-runner, faced tough questions from rivals in the Democratic debate in Ohio.

The other presidential candidates at the CNN/New York Times event pressed her on whether taxes would go up for working families if she becomes president.

  • 16 Oct 2019
