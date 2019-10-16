Trump exchange with reporter over troop withdrawal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turkey-Syria offensive: Trump defends troops withdrawal
US President Donald Trump said pulling troops out of Syria was the right decision.
Turkey launched a cross-border offensive against Kurdish-led forces last week. The operation came after Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops from the area.
Speaking at a press conference alongside President Sergio Mattarella of Italy, he was questioned about the consequences of his decision.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50075690/turkey-syria-offensive-trump-defends-troops-withdrawalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window