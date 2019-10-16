Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Utah patrol officer saves driver from oncoming train
Utah Highway patrol officer Ruben Correa is being hailed a hero for rescuing a man who crashed onto train tracks north of Salt Lake City, Utah.
The dashcam video shows the quick-thinking response of the officer.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50077473/utah-patrol-officer-saves-driver-from-oncoming-trainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window