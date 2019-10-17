White House chief of staff defends G7 location
One of President Donald Trump's golf resorts in Florida will host the G7 summit next June, the White House has announced.

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says President Trump first suggested Doral as a location for the next G7 summit.

  • 17 Oct 2019
