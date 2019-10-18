Trump: 'Sometimes you have to let them fight'
Trump on Turkish-Kurdish conflict: 'Sometimes you have to let them fight'

Turkey has agreed to a ceasefire in northern Syria to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw.

The deal came after US Vice-President Mike Pence and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met for talks in Ankara.

President Trump reacted to the deal as he held a rally in Texas, suggesting that Turkish and Kurdish forces had needed to "fight a little while".

