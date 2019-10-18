Mattis mocks Trump at gala dinner

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
James Mattis mocks Donald Trump at gala dinner
Former US Defence Secretary James Mattis poked fun at Donald Trump as he spoke at a charity event in New York.
His comments came a day after the US president referred to him as "the world's most overrated general".
Mattis resigned as Defence Secretary in December 2018.
-
18 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window