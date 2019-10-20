Trump 'considers himself in the hospitality business'

Video

The US president still considers himself to be in the hospitality business, his chief of staff has said.

Mick Mulvaney was explaining why President Trump had wanted to host next year's G7 summit at one of his resorts in Florida.

Mr Trump abandoned the plan after bipartisan criticism.

In a series of tweets, the president said he was reversing the idea because of "crazed and irrational hostility" by Democrats and the media.

Critics said the plan was evidence of Mr Trump using the office for personal gain, which the White House denied.

Mr Trump said the presidential retreat at Camp David could host the G7 summit.

The decision to use Trump National Doral Miami, announced on Thursday, was condemned by Congressional lawmakers, including some of the president's Republican allies.

