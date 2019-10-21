Unstable cranes toppled in New Orleans

Media player
Hard Rock Hotel construction site cranes destroyed
Two cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans were destroyed, after being deemed unstable by authorities.
The cranes prevented officials from continuing with recovery operations following the building's partial collapse last week that killed three workers.
21 Oct 2019
