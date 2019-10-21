Video

US President Donald Trump has groused that finding another location to host next year's G7 summit will cost the country a fortune.

At the weekend the president said the event would no longer be held at his Florida golf club, following an outpouring of criticism, including from his fellow Republicans.

Mr Trump claimed in the White House he had been "willing to do it for free", though the White House said last week the Trump National Doral Miami would host G7 "at cost".