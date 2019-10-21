Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump irked his Doral golf club will no longer host G7
US President Donald Trump has groused that finding another location to host next year's G7 summit will cost the country a fortune.
At the weekend the president said the event would no longer be held at his Florida golf club, following an outpouring of criticism, including from his fellow Republicans.
Mr Trump claimed in the White House he had been "willing to do it for free", though the White House said last week the Trump National Doral Miami would host G7 "at cost".
-
21 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50132023/trump-irked-his-doral-golf-club-will-no-longer-host-g7Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window