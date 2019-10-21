'Dream to be first woman to walk on the moon'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Female astronauts answer questions from orbit after spacewalk
US astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch answered questions from reporters and members of the public in a press conference from the International Space Station.
The two astronauts made history on Friday, becoming the first to complete an all-female spacewalk.
-
21 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50132024/female-astronauts-answer-questions-from-orbit-after-spacewalkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window