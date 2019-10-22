Republicans react to Trump's 'lynching' tweet
US President Donald Trump has called the congressional impeachment investigation that may seek to remove him from office "a lynching".

The Republican senator Lindsey Graham came to the president's defence. However, other Republicans were more critical of the language.

