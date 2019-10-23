Trump on Syria: 'Now we're getting out'
Trump comments on removing troops from Syria

President Donald Trump is lifting US sanctions imposed on Turkey nine days ago over its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Announcing the move, Mr Trump criticised previous administration's foreign policy in the region.

