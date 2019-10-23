Trump on Syria: 'Now we're getting out'

Media player
Trump comments on removing troops from Syria
President Donald Trump is lifting US sanctions imposed on Turkey nine days ago over its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.
Announcing the move, Mr Trump criticised previous administration's foreign policy in the region.
Read more: Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey over Syria assault
23 Oct 2019
