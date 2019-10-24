Media player
Vice-President Pence slams Nike and NBA in China speech
US Vice-President Mike Pence was damning of the relationship that US organisations have with China.
Earlier this month Houston Rockets' manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. As a result Chinese firms suspended sponsorship and telecast deals.
In a speech about China in Washington DC, the Vice-President criticised the response of the NBA and Nike.
24 Oct 2019
