Trump impeachment: The most dramatic week yet
The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump continued this week. There were Republican protests and explosive testimony from a senior US diplomat.
The BBC's North America reporter Anthony Zurcher sums up the week.
Produced by Chloe Kim and Bella McShane.
25 Oct 2019
