Chaotic scenes as Republicans storm deposition
Republican Congress members storm impeachment hearing

Department of Defense official Laura Cooper was giving testimony behind closed doors as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

House representatives barged into the deposition and demanded they be allowed to see the closed-door proceedings.

  • 23 Oct 2019
