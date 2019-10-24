Rats taught how to drive little cars
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rats taught how to drive little cars

Scientists at a US university have taught rats how to drive little plastic cars.

The rats drove around the lab at the University of Richmond, occasionally stopping to pick up a reward - small plates of cereal. Driving helped lower the rats' stress levels, researchers found.

  • 24 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Mouse helps keep shed squeaky clean