Family flees fast-moving California wildfire

California wildfires: Family flees blaze near their home
California residents have been filmed evacuating their homes in panic as a fast-moving wildfire ripped through their neighbourhood.
Footage from a doorbell camera shows a family rushing to load their car up with their belongings, as a man shouts a warning to just evacuate.
The video was captured in the city of Santa Clarita, where wildfires have forced some 50,000 people from their homes.
26 Oct 2019
