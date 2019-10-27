Jane Fonda 'inspired by Greta Thunberg'
Actress Jane Fonda was arrested for the third time at a climate change protest.

The Hollywood star was joined by fellow actor Ted Danson at the latest "Fire Drill Fridays" demonstration in Washington DC.

