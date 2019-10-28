'It was on the verge of complete chaos'
California fires: Sonoma County residents react

A fire raging in Sonoma County in Northern California has forced thousands of people from their homes and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

Meanwhile a second blaze has erupted in Los Angeles, and a state-wide emergency has been declared.

