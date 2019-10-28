Deconstructing the Trump Situation Room photo
Body language expert analyses Trump's Situation Room photo

Mary Civiello comments on the photo the White House shared after the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and compares it with the 2011 photo of Barack Obama in the Situation Room during the killing of Osama bin Laden.

