Inktober: Why I started a viral drawing challenge
In 2009, Jake Parker wanted to improve his inking skills.

What started out as a challenge for himself turned into a global phenomenon in the artist community.

During the month of October, millions of people post their drawings under the #Inktober.

  • 31 Oct 2019