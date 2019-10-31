Media player
Inktober: Why I started a viral drawing challenge
In 2009, Jake Parker wanted to improve his inking skills.
What started out as a challenge for himself turned into a global phenomenon in the artist community.
During the month of October, millions of people post their drawings under the #Inktober.
31 Oct 2019
