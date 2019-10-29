Inktober: Why I started a viral drawing challenge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The man behind the Inktober viral drawing challenge

In 2009, Jake Parker wanted to improve his inking skills.

What started out as a challenge for himself turned into a global phenomenon in the artist community.

During the month of October, millions of people post their drawings under the #Inktober.

  • 29 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 'My child wants to sell drawings to pay our bills'