Rubble remains of compound where Baghdadi died

Baghdadi death: Rubble remains of IS leader's compound
The fugitive leader of the Islamic State (IS) group killed himself during a US military operation in north-western Syria.
Speaking on Sunday, President Donald Trump said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest after fleeing into a tunnel, chased by US military dogs.
Footage released by a Turkish news agency shows the flattened buildings that housed the IS leader.
29 Oct 2019
