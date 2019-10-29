'I would walk before I got on a 737 Max'
Boeing chief executive questioned by senators

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was grilled by Senators over the company's safety record.

Mr Muilenburg appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee following two deadly 737 Max 8 crashes that killed 346 people.

He admitted the firm had made "mistakes" during his testimony.

Since the grounding of the 737 Max fleet in March, Boeing has said it is fixing software and has overhauled its review procedures.

The testimony was attended by victim's family members.

