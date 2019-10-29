Michelle Obama on white flight: 'Y'all were running from us'
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has said race and lack of understanding of migrants still divides the US and world.

Speaking at the annual Obama Foundation summit, she spoke of how white families moved out of the neighbourhood on the south side of Chicago where she grew up, as families like hers moved in - likening the situation to that facing immigrant families now.

Mrs Obama also reflected on the importance of being the first black first family.

