'Breast pumping in my manager's office'

Video

The US has no mandatory paid maternity leave, although mothers are entitled to 12 weeks of unpaid leave if they work for a company with more than 50 employees. As a result, many new mothers with young babies find themselves back in the office all too soon.

Workplaces in the United States are legally required to provide the time and space for mothers to breastfeed or breast pump. But in reality, it's often not available.

Private breastfeeding spaces are growing in popularity, including in train stations and supermarkets.