¿Hablas Español?: Why Spanish matters in the US
More than 41 million people in the United States speak Spanish. That's why on 2 November, four BBC journalists are starting a three-week journey to report on the impact the language has had on this country's economy, politics, culture and so much more.

We've called the project "¿Hablas Español?" and you can follow along on the BBC News website and our social media pages.

  • 30 Oct 2019
