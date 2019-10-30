Firefighters drive through California blaze

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kincade Fire: Firefighters tackle blaze overnight
Thousands of people have been left without power as companies shut off electricity to prevent a further outbreak of fires.
The Kincade Fire in northern California has burned through more than 75,000 acres.
Footage released by the San Francisco Fire Department shows the extent of the blaze.
Read more: Extreme fire warning issued in southern California
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50237593/kincade-fire-firefighters-tackle-blaze-overnightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window