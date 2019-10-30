Firefighters drive through California blaze
Video

Kincade Fire: Firefighters tackle blaze overnight

Thousands of people have been left without power as companies shut off electricity to prevent a further outbreak of fires.

The Kincade Fire in northern California has burned through more than 75,000 acres.

Footage released by the San Francisco Fire Department shows the extent of the blaze.

