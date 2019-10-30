Boeing boss grilled by Congressman over salary
Congressman Steve Cohen questioned Boeing CEO Steve Muilenburg over his accountability following two deadly crashes.

The heated exchange took place during the second day of the US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing into the Boeing 737 Max.

The aircraft was involved in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which between them killed nearly 350 people.

